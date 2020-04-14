Retired New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning accepts the All In Challenge, a fundraising effort for those affected by COVID-19.

This week, Fanatics founder Michael Rubin stepped up and began the All In Challenge. It’s a fundraising effort to provide food for those affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, whether that be children, elderly individuals, or those working on the front lines.

The challenge’s web page states, “Through the newly created ALL IN Challenge, sponsored by the All In Challenge Foundation, the world’s preeminent sports, music and entertainment figures will donate their most prized possessions and be challenged to create once-in-a-lifetime experiences that will be both available for online auction and as giveaways…Together, the ALL IN Challenge will hopefully raise tens of millions of dollars to tackle this problem head-on.”

And on Tuesday, legendary New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning joined the movement after a challenge from his older brother, Peyton.

Update: Eli Manning has accepted Peyton's #ALLINCHALLENGE and is offering a chance to own the convertible he took home after winning his Super Bowl XLVI MVP. To participate or learn more, visit https://t.co/vZPZrcp8im pic.twitter.com/evuh4EybKY — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) April 14, 2020

“Anything that’s going to go out and help those who have been on the front lines of this pandemic and help the elderly, kids, people that need food, and to give them that, I’m all in for that,” Eli said. “So what I am going to give is my 2011 Super Bowl MVP-winning Corvette that I got. And what I’ll do is I’ll actually come and hand-deliver this to whoever wins it.”

“I actually challenge the New York Giants, your whole organization to put a great package together for some Giants fans to come have an awesome experience,” he added. “And if you do that, I’ll even pitch in for that and be a part of that package as well.”

It’ll be interesting to see what that package from the organization ends up including.

The challenge, as a whole, will raise money through five charities — Meals on Wheels, No Kid Hungry, Feeding America, America’s Food Fund, and World Central Kitchen.

What’s interesting is that “All in” was the Giants’ motivational phrase towards the end of the 2011 regular season through Super Bowl 46. Eli and the Giants, of course, ousted the New England Patriots 21-17 in that very matchup.