New York Giants head coach Joe Judge addressed the media on Wednesday in regards to the massive changes made this offseason.

Life is a little different in the NFL this year. Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, which has forced many to remain in their homes, NFL teams must virtually prepare for the draft and the eventual 2020 season. Drastic measures need to be taken, but every team must deal with the alterations as we all practice social distancing.

This is even stranger and seemingly more difficult for teams with first-year head coaches, such as the New York Giants. Joe Judge is currently working out of his basement ahead of his inaugural season as an NFL coaching-staff leader. And on Wednesday, he spoke with the media to discuss how it’s all holding up thus far.

“We’re using some virtual meeting software…We’re going to start out with position meetings,” he said, per Michael Eisen of the Giants official website. “We’re going to take our time going through, making sure that first off, all of the players are sound and set up on how to use the software…Monday is going to be a lot like a first day back in the building through a regular spring program. We want to spend some time with position coaches, we want to make sure the coordinators get a chance to address their room, and I’ll have a chance to talk to the team for the first time. “So, before we get into all of the X’s and O’s of football, there’s an important element of just getting to know the players and them getting to know us that has to take place.” Despite the fact that Judge isn’t currently working with others in an office setting, he isn’t alone…at all. The 38-year-old coach states that for the majority of the day, the family’s golden retriever, Abby, is right by his side. Coach Judge and Abby: Work from home vibes pic.twitter.com/DZpmCn2cur — New York Giants (@Giants) April 15, 2020 Joe Judge's message to Giants fans: "The biggest thing is beyond football. I hope everyone out there is safe, healthy and staying in good spirits. We’re doing our best to get the work done so you have something to watch and be proud of.” — Ralph Vacchiano (@RVacchianoSNY) April 15, 2020 All in all, Judge understands these restrictions, and that some things are bigger than the game we all love. With many questions surrounding how the offseason might pan out, the NFL and the NFLPA came to an agreement this week on a virtual voluntary offseason program beginning next Monday, April 20 and ending no later than Friday, May 15. Teams will receive three weeks of work in a virtual setting, with no on-field work until all club facilities are able to re-open. Organizations with new coaches will earn an additional voluntary veteran minicamp, which will also be virtual. Whether it’s electronically or eventually in-person, Judge will be preparing to bring the Giants back to the postseason for the first time since the 2016 campaign.