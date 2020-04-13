MIAMI, FLORIDA - JANUARY 29: NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell speaks to the media during a press conference prior to Super Bowl LIV at the Hilton Miami Downtown on January 29, 2020 in Miami, Florida. The San Francisco 49ers will face the Kansas City Chiefs in the 54th playing of the Super Bowl, Sunday February 2nd.
(Photo by Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)

It’s back to the classroom for many NFL players as 2020 offseason programs get set to kick off with no on-field work allowed. 

Tom Pelissero of NFL Network announced on Monday that the NFL and NFLPA have come to terms on an offseason workout program.

The main aspect here is that teams and players won’t be allowed to do any on-field work until facilities re-open. There’s no telling when that could be, which may put young players, especially rookies, in trouble.

They won’t be able to undergo any offseason workouts with their new coaches and teammates. New quarterbacks won’t have the chance to build chemistry with receivers. New offensive linemen won’t be able to gel with their counterparts.

The NFL and NFLPA have tackled the biggest issue they can control. Teams with new head coaches, like the New York Giants, would’ve already had their first workouts in a normal season.

Those teams are usually given extra time to work because of the new playbook and staff. They missed those extra workouts earlier in the offseason, but they’ll be made up. Teams with new head coaches will be given an extra voluntary virtual veteran minicamp.

The “virtual period” of the offseason will begin on April 20. Teams will have three consecutive weeks to hold virtual workouts with their players. This includes classroom work, workouts, and any non-football educational work. This period must conclude no later than May 15.

This solution isn’t perfect, but it does get teams in touch with their players. There’s more work to be done before the start of the season, but if the 2020 campaign does start on time, expect to see some of the sloppiest games of professional football anyone has ever watched.

