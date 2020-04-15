The New York Giants waived Janoris Jenkins in December. This week, the current New Orleans Saints cornerback addressed the move.

Any athlete taking part in a Bleacher Report AMA (Ask Me Anything) puts on a show, and Janoris Jenkins was no different this week. The New Orleans Saints cornerback took to the internet to answer all sorts of questions from fans, and of course, one user asked Jenkins about his parting of ways with the New York Giants.

Big Blue waived Jenkins in December after he posted a tweet including a derogatory and offensive term. It was one of a number of controversies Jenkins found himself in during his 2016-19 tenure with the team.

Janoris certainly had the opportunity to take a shot at the organization within his answer, but instead, took the professional route.

Fan (@EezOffaDeez): “I’m a Giants fan but I feel like they did you and [Damon] Snacks [Harrison] kinda dirty. Both of you were holding together a defense that was missing too many pieces. What are your thoughts?”

Jenkins: “Business is business…In the game of football, you just gotta do what you can do and leave everything else up to the front office. I wish them well, and I had fun there.”

The Giants dealt Snacks to the Detroit Lions in what was a mini fire sale during the 2018 campaign. New York originally signed Harrison the same offseason they acquired Jenkins, adding a multitude of pieces to a defense that ended up leading them to the postseason in 2016.

Jenkins joined the Saints late last year and played with them through their Wild Card Round loss to the Minnesota Vikings. New Orleans signed Jenkins to a two-year, $16.75 million extension last month.

During his time in East Rutherford, Jenkins played 53 games (51 starts) and recorded 150 combined tackles, 12 picks, and 56 passes defended. He earned a Pro Bowl nod and second-team AP All-Pro honors back in his inaugural season with the team.