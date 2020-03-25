The New Orleans Saints have reportedly signed former New York Giants cornerback Janoris Jenkins to a two-year extension.

Earlier this week, reports suggested that former New York Giants and current New Orleans Saints cornerback Janoris Jenkins was going to have his contract renegotiated. Jenkins was to earn a base salary of $10.15 million in 2020 and be part of an $11.25 million cap hit.

But now, it looks like Jackrabbit signed an extension to remain in NOLA for the time being. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the new deal will be $16.75 million across two seasons.

Faced with a big cap number for CB Janoris Jenkins, the #Saints chose to sign him to an extension that could keep him in the fold in the future: It’s a 2-year, $16.75M extension based on new money, source said. So, 3 years, $27M overall with $10.2M guaranteed — all in 2020. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 25, 2020

Jenkins originally signed a five-year, $62.5 million deal with the Giants prior to the 2016 campaign. Thus, 2020 was to be the last year of that contract.

The veteran will have cap hits of $5.05 million, $14.2 million and $8.75 million over the next three seasons, respectively.

New York waived Jenkins in December after he used an offensive and derogatory term in a tweet. This was just one of a number of controversies he found himself in during his tenure with Big Blue

Last year, Jenkins played (and started) in 13 games with the Giants. He recorded 54 combined tackles, four picks, and 14 passes defended during that span. In his inaugural season with New York back in 2016, his efforts earned him his first-ever Pro Bowl nod and a spot on the AP All-Pro second team.

He played just two regular-season games with the Saints in 2019, where he recorded seven combined tackles, one pick, and two passes defended.

The entire New Orleans secondary will be working to improve from last year, a campaign in which they finished 20th in the league with 241.8 passing yards allowed per game.