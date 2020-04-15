Former New York Giants Pro Bowler Odell Beckham Jr. may be on the move for the second straight year.

Odell Beckham Jr. may be on the move yet again. The Cleveland Browns are reportedly discussing trading the former New York Giants receiver to the Minnesota Vikings for a pair of 2021 draft picks according to WFAN’s Marc Malusis.

So, as I reported this morning on @MandMWFAN, Source has told me that the Browns and Vikings are in discussions on a trade that would send @obj to the Vikings for a 2nd and 5th round pick next year. Trade is not done, but the deal is being discussed. — Moose™ (@MarcMalusis) April 15, 2020

For what it’s worth, Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com called this report “false.”

Received a one-word answer from a source close to the #Vikings about the report they're talking to the #Browns about trading for Odell Beckham Jr. for a 2nd & 5th next year: "False" — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) April 15, 2020

The Giants traded Beckham and pass rusher Olivier Vernon to Cleveland last offseason for Jabrill Peppers, Kevin Zeitler, a first-round pick (Dexter Lawrence) and a third-rounder (Oshane Ximines).

In his first season with the Browns, Beckham caught 74 passes for 1,035 yards and four touchdowns. Despite an offense that included fellow Pro Bowlers Jarvis Landry and Nick Chubb, Cleveland went just 6-10 and fired first-year head coach Freddie Kitchens.

The potential fit in Minnesota is a logical one as the Vikings traded receiver Stefon Diggs to the Buffalo Bills earlier this offseason, leaving Adam Thielen as their only remaining reliable target at receiver.

While Beckham landed the Giants a first-rounder, his price tag has likely gone down due to his sideline antics and failure to live up to expectations in Cleveland. Thus, the rumor of a second-round pick being the centerpiece of a deal seems to make sense.

The Giants drafted Beckham 12th overall in the 2014 NFL Draft. He was named the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year after racking 1,305 yards and making 12 touchdown receptions in just 12 games.

He was named a Pro Bowler in each of his first three seasons with the Giants, but in 2017, he suffered a torn ACL and in 2018, fresh off a five-year extension again battled injuries holding him to 12 games and eventually a divorce with New York.

If Beckham does find his way to Minnesota, the Giants will have officially won last year’s trade as they landed a reliable defensive lineman in Lawrence and promising young pass rusher in Ximines with Cleveland’s draft picks.