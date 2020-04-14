Quinnen Williams is giving back to the community during these difficult circumstances. The New York Jet is providing $25,000 worth of meals.

During these strange times, it’s nice to see people give back to the health care workers who are on the front lines fighting the coronavirus pandemic. New York Jets defensive lineman Quinnen Williams is the latest New York athlete to step up.

The defensive lineman is donating $25,000 worth of meals to the health care professionals per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Good job by #Jets DL Quinnen Williams, who donated $25,000 worth of healthy meals for medical professionals dealing with the coronavirus in New Jersey with the help of a celebrity private chef, Brianna’s Nutrition Kitchen. pic.twitter.com/j957l5siZR — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 14, 2020

This is a tremendous gesture from Williams and it shouldn’t go unnoticed. It’s nice to see the young football player step up to do the right thing.

Williams, 22, was arrested at LaGuardia Airport earlier in the offseason when he tried to board a plane with a firearm. That situation is still unresolved.

Despite Williams’ up-and-down rookie season, the Jets still have high hopes for the talented lineman. He only compiled 2.5 sacks and four tackles for a loss in 13 games during his debut season with Gang Green, but he came to New York as one of the youngest players in the league.

His potential is still through the roof. Should the Jets add a serviceable edge rusher via the 2020 NFL Draft, there’s a good chance that we see an uptick in Williams’ production next season.

If an when the 2020 season begins is another story entirely. Right now, the NFL plans to move forward with the original start date, but as we know, nothing is set in stone with the ongoing pandemic hanging over professional sports.