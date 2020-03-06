New York Jets first-round pick Quinnen Williams was arrested at LaGuardia Airport in Queens, NY at around 9:15 p.m. ET on Thursday.

The New York Jets drafted Quinnen Williams with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2019 NFL draft. He rewarded them with an okay, but overall subpar rookie year. That kind of season could bring about stress for anyone.

Thus, mistakes in the offseason coming off a rough season for a 22-year-old kid can be expected. But there’s no explanation for his reported arrest at LaGuardia Airport Thursday night for criminal possession of a firearm.

Jets DT Quinnen Williams was arrested at approximately 9:15 tonight while attempting to board a flight at LaGuardia, per Port Authority Police. He was charged with criminal possession of a weapon (permit is for Alabama). He was processed by PA Police. #Jets — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) March 6, 2020

That’s right. Williams brought a firearm into an airport and tried to board a plane with it. A firearm that he didn’t have registered in the state of New York no less. There are bonehead moves made by young football players, but this one takes the cake.