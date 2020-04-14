The New York Jets are keeping their first-round options open and Oklahoma wide receiver CeeDee Lamb is on the team’s radar.

CeeDee Lamb let fans know in an Instagram Live video (via Nick Kosko of 247Sports) that he had already met with three teams. Lamb has virtually met with the New York Jets (pick No. 11), Oakland Raiders (12), and San Francisco 49ers (13).

Their meeting with Lamb shows at least some interest in the Oklahoma receiver. This comes just two weeks after Matt Miller of Bleacher Report reported that Lamb was the top receiver on the Jets’ draft board.

If they view him as an elite talent at receiver could they pass on him for the fourth-best tackle? That’s a very difficult decision that could come to pass on April 23.

The focus for the Jets all offseason has been on the offensive line. They signed three new starters and re-signed Alex Lewis. That doesn’t even mention the signing of backup center Josh Andrews. However, the Jets are still weak at tackle.

George Fant has never started over a full season, and Chuma Edoga struggled mightily as a rookie. Asking the two of them to hold down the fort at tackle seems foolhardy.

With such a strong tackle class it makes sense that the Jets would target the position and continue their overhaul. However, that isn’t set in stone. It’s a possibility that at least three of the four top tackles in the class are off the board before the Jets pick.

If that happens the Jets will be up in an unpredictable scenario. Would they take the fourth-best tackle on the board or the best wide receiver in the draft? Time will tell.