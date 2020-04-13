Landon Collins recently said on Twitter that Ezekiel Elliott is the NFL’s best running back, not Saquon Barkley of the New York Giants.

While we’re all quarantined in our homes amid the coronavirus pandemic, many professional athletes are taking time to connect with their fans via social media. This includes former New York Giants and current Washington Redskins safety Landon Collins, who recently took part in a Q&A on Twitter.

During the fan interaction, Collins was asked who he believes is the best running back in the NFL. The three-time Pro Bowler thus chose Dallas Cowboys back Ezekiel Elliott over former teammate Saquon Barkley.

With some people believing this could be a shot at his former team, the former All-Pro safety explained his decision while appearing on ESPN’s First Take Monday morning.

“I love Saquon, I love the things he’s done the past few seasons. He’s still got a lot more to grow. Very agile, very powerful back. But to me, it’s been Zeke,” Collins said. “Every time I’ve played against him, Saquon is a home run hitter, but when it goes pound-for-pound, I’d rather hit Saquon every time.

“When it’s pound-for-pound, you feel all 225 pounds of Zeke every time he runs the ball. He runs behind his pads. Playing Saquon, practicing against him, I understand he’s a big guy, got big quads and a big frame. But at the same time, I hit big backs all the time. I hit big receivers all the time…when I hit Zeke, when I hit Saquon, to me Zeke is a pound-for-pound better back.”

Collins only spent one season with Barkley in 2018 before signing a six-year, $84 million deal with the division-rival Redskins. Now, he has the opportunity to go up against both of the aforementioned running backs twice every year.

In his inaugural season with Washington, Collins recorded 117 combined tackles, nine tackles for loss, one sack, four passes defended and a pair of forced fumbles.

Collins has certainly been outspoken before, taking shots specifically at Dave Gettleman. The Giants general manager decided not to pay him after three consecutive Pro Bowl seasons (2016-18). Recently, in the same Q&A, a fan asked if he’d rather be quarantined with Gettleman for a week or have his kids go to LSU, a rival school of his Alabama Crimson Tide.

Landon, who’s clearly not a fan of his former general manager, gave the following response.

I'll have all my kids go to LSU bro. https://t.co/UDfO6wzX5j — LANDON COLLINS (@TheHumble_21) March 31, 2020