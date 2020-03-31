Former New York Giants and current Washington Redskins safety Landon Collins still isn’t a fan of general manager Dave Gettleman.

Well, looks like there are still some hard feelings between Landon Collins and Dave Gettleman. On Tuesday, the former New York Giants and current Washington Redskins safety took to Twitter to answer some fan questions. It’s been a common activity among athletes as of late, being that the coronavirus pandemic has quarantined us all.

One Twitter user asked the former Alabama standout if he’d rather be quarantined with Gettleman for a week or have his kids go to LSU, one of the Crimson Tide’s rival schools. Collins thus saw an opportunity to take a shot at his old general manager and certainly went for it.

I'll have all my kids go to LSU bro. https://t.co/UDfO6wzX5j — LANDON COLLINS (@TheHumble_21) March 31, 2020

Collins’ dislike for Gettleman stems from the Big Blue front office leader not bringing him back after the 2018 campaign. Gettleman ultimately let Collins test the waters in free agency, where the three-time Pro Bowler ended up inking a six-year, $84 million deal with the division-rival Redskins.

Of course, Collins now plays against his former team twice a year. And last summer, he described a fantasy in which he “runs over” Gettleman while he stands on the sidelines during warmups of one of the Giants-Redskins matchups.

“I would try to tell one of my defensive back coaches to throw the ball in that direction,” Collins said, per Will Brinson of CBS Sports. “Give a nice little thud. A little run over. A quick little [grunt]. Make it a little subtle.”

With that said, the answer to the aforementioned hypothetical question isn’t Collins’ first shot taken at Gettleman, and certainly may not be the last.

Collins was a Pro Bowler in three of his four seasons in East Rutherford (2016-18). In his inaugural Pro Bowl campaign, he additionally was selected to the AP All-Pro first team after recording 125 combined tackles and five picks.