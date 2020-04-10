The XFL is “done” according to former staffers who were recently laid off by the football league run by Vince McMahon.

XFL 2.0 is ending without so much as a whimper. The upstart football league is folding with no plans to return in 2021 according to ESPN. Other than a handful of executives, the league laid off most of its staff as well.

The league canceled the season in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, but this report of the league folding entirely comes as a shock.

via ESPN:

“According to a prominent former XFL staffer who was on the call, Pollack stopped short of saying the league was going out of business. But the strong implication was clear. ‘It’s done,’ the staffer said. ‘It’s not coming back.'”

This is the second time Vince McMahon’s attempts at starting a football league has failed.

This is a disappointing development for football fans. While the XFL wasn’t the level of play fans are accustomed to seeing in the NFL, the quirky rules and unprecedented media access gave fans a different experience.

For New Yorkers, the New York Guardians were a nice little addition to our little sports world. Veteran NFL quarterback Matt McGloin and former New York Giants offensive coordinator Kevin Gilbride brought some juice to the New York squad.

A halftime interview in which McGloin called out Gilbride and the coaching staff for a lackluster gameplan will go down as one of the highlights of the XFL. New York’s XFL squad will finish with a winning record (3-2).