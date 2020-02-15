The New York Guardians quarterback Matt McGloin’s frustration boiled over in a halftime interview with ABC’s Dianna Russini.

Quarterback Matt McGloin felt the New York Guardians needed to fix one thing with the team down 12-0 at halftime: everything.

Matt McGloin throws entire #Guardians coaching staff under the bus at halftime. "We NEED to change the entire gameplan!" pic.twitter.com/7sYt88UfC5 — The Sports Daily (@SportsDailyBlog) February 15, 2020

“We need to change the whole entire game plan at halftime,” McGloin bluntly told Russini. Asked what had to change, McGloin said “There’s just a lot going on right now. It’s embarrassing for us here as an offense. We’ve just got to fix it.”

In a pre-halftime interview with ABC’s Dianna Russini, McGloin’s frustrations seemed to boil over after a tough first half against the DC Defenders. New York earned just 68 yards and two first downs on the road at Audi Field.

McGloin went 5-of-13 for 32 yards and an interception against the Defenders in the first half. Russini later reported that head coach Kevin Gilbride was surprised by McGloin’s comments and remarked that “he needs to play better.” Gilbride was later seen having a conversation with McGloin shortly before the second half began.

The woes in Washington were a stark contrast to how things went in the Guardians’ debut last weekend. New York jumped out to an early 14-0 lead over the Tampa Bay Vipers, with McGloin punching in the first touchdown in team history from one yard out. He would finish the game 15-for-29 for 182 yards and a passing touchdown in the eventual 23-3 win.

Things failed to improve on the Guardians’ first offensive possession of the second half. Shortly after a rushing first down earned by Tim Cook, McGloin threw an interception to linebacker Jameer Thurman that was returned for a touchdown.

XFL broadcasts on have brought viewers new access to the field, with sideline reporters interviewing players and coaches during the game. Notably, Gilbride was interviewed after the Guardians earned a first down on a fake punt in the first quarter.

In-game microphones also allow viewers to hear conversations between officials on the field, as well as coaches making play calls on the sidelines. Games are broadcast on ABC, ESPN, Fox, and FS1.

The Guardians never figured it out, falling to the Defenders 27-0 to earn their first loss of the season.

