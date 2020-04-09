When the New York Giants draft on day two of the 2020 NFL Draft, they can fill multiple holes on the roster.

When it comes to the New York Giants draft process, most of the focus is on what they’ll do with the No. 4 pick. However, general manager Dave Gettleman needs to hit on more than just the top pick.

It’s imperative that the Giants continue to fill holes on both sides of the ball. Even if Gettleman decides to go with a lineman in the first round, that unit needs some significant help. Adding another hog mollie to the line on day two of the draft wouldn’t be a terrible idea.

But the line isn’t the only position of need on the roster. Another playmaker on the outside would be useful for second-year quarterback Daniel Jones.

Not to mention, the defense could use someone who can consistently get to the quarterback. For years, the Giants defense was anchored by edge rushers like Lawrence Taylor and Michael Strahan. Of course, it’s unlikely that Gettleman can snag a player of LT or Strahan’s caliber in the second round, but a strong pass rusher would do wonders for that defensive unit.

With only two picks on day two (Nos. 36 and 99), it’s vital that Gettleman hits on these picks.

Jason Leach

No. 36: Cesar Ruiz — C — Michigan

If the Giants stand pat and don’t move up or back in the first two rounds of the draft, Isaiah Simmons is the pick.

The way it stands right now, Spencer Pulley is poised to be the starting center. For the past two seasons, he’s been Jon Halapio’s backup and has started a total of 10 games. So the center position is definitely an area that needs to be addressed after Gettleman opted not to bring back Halapio.

This is where the 6-foot-4, 319-pound Ruiz comes in as he can also play guard as he did for six games in 2017. He’s athletic and has tenacious demeanor which is just what the Giants offensive line needs. He would be the ideal fit for Daniel Jones to take snaps from for years to come.

The NFC East has several talented interior defensive linemen such as Fletcher Cox, Malik Jackson, Daron Payne, and Gerald McCoy. Gettleman needs a strong center to play next to guard Will Hernandez and Kevin Zeitler to combat the talented interior defensive linemen in the division.

No. 99: Isaiah Wilson — OL — Georgia

The New York Giants should take Isaiah Wilson with the 99th pick

At 6-foot-6, 350 pounds, he has the size that Gettleman covets in his linemen.

After redshirting his first year with the Bulldogs, he started all 14 games at right tackle in 2018 and made Freshman All-American and SEC All-Freshman honors. An ankle injury limited him to just 11 games last year, but he was still effective.

He is very powerful and continued to improve on his pass blocking. However, he needs to work on his footwork and getting leverage in run blocking. Despite playing in the SEC, he will need some mentoring. After all, he only appeared in 25 games during his collegiate career.

Fortunately for Wilson, offensive line coach Marc Colombo can work with him and maximize his potential. If selected, Wilson would compete with Cam Fleming for the starting right tackle position.

Ryan Honey

No. 36 — Tyler Biadasz — C — Wisconsin

I honestly would rather the Giants draft an offensive lineman in the first round but ultimately believe they’ll go with Clemson linebacker Isaiah Simmons. So if that’s the case, they’ll 100% have to address the offensive line in round No. 2.

The offensive tackle spot is certainly the biggest need on the line, but if there’s a close second, it’s the center position. Jon Halapio’s future in East Rutherford is unclear after tearing his Achilles and becoming an unrestricted free agent, and Spencer Pulley is inconsistent. The Giants need someone to fill that hole for the future, and Tyler Biadasz from Wisconsin could definitely provide assistance in those regards.

Biadasz won the Rimington Trophy last year for the top center in the nation. He additionally was a finalist for the Outland Trophy (top interior lineman on both offense and defense).

His strength matches up well with his lateral agility, as the Badger doesn’t possess many negatives in his game. He’s always keeping his head on a swivel, has a strong base, and does a great job maintaining his balance. Biadasz also doesn’t “catch” his opponents, as he steps up to them more times than not.

Biadasz portrays great fundamentals when going one-on-one in the trenches, always making sure to establish good positioning with his hands on the defender’s chest.

When double-teaming an opponent with the guard, he keeps his eyes up field and can locate the linebacker shooting the gap.

All in all, the Giants will need a young center for the future if Halapio doesn’t return. Biadasz can certainly be the man for the job.

No. 99 — Bryan Edwards — WR — South Carolina

Ultimately, the Giants and general manager Dave Gettleman will want to acquire as much support for Daniel Jones as possible, and something they’re certainly missing in the passing game is a big, tall wide receiver who can be used down near the goal line.

Bryan Edwards from South Carolina would be able to fill that role.

At 6-foot-3, 212 pounds, Edwards would tie for the tallest receiver on the roster. Cody Core and David Sills V are the same exact height. Nonetheless, the former is really just a special teams weapon while the latter spent much of last year on the practice squad.

Acquiring Edwards would make great progress in filling out what Jones needs from a weapons standpoint. Yes, an improved offensive line is still a must, but that’s where the first two rounds may come into play.

During 10 games for South Carolina last year, Edwards recorded 71 receptions for 816 yards and six touchdowns. Having caught 22 touchdowns in his four-year collegiate career, it’s clear the wideout has a knack for the end zone.

The only significant issue here is that Edwards is coming off a broken foot suffered while preparing for the NFL Scouting Combine in February. Hopefully, this doesn’t slow him down for too long, but it’s definitely something the Giants — or any team eyeing him, for that matter — will keep in mind.

Kyle Newman

No. 36 — A.J. Epenesa — Edge — Iowa

The Giants are desperate for pass-rush help. Their top edge rusher from 2019 is still a free agent, and unexpected to return for 2020. That leaves Lorenzo Carter and his 4.5 sacks from 2019 as the team’s top edge rusher. That’s unacceptable.

Lucky for the Giants a second Iowa Hawkeye has fallen into their lap. A.J. Epenesa’s stock has been in free fall for a few months now. He’s not the most consistent, athletic, or technically sound edge rusher. However, Epenesa finds ways to make plays week in and week out. He comes from a school known to instill a strong motor and work ethic into their players.

If Epenesa puts in the work he could be a strong edge rusher. He may never get 10 sacks in a season, but he should be an elite run-defender form day one. The Giants could use the help in both the run and pass game, and Epenesa fills that hole.

No. 99 — Amik Robertson — CB — Louisiana Tech

The Giants cornerback situation is a mess. James Bradbury is set to be the team’s No. 1 corner, but there’s a mess behind him. Last season’s first-round pick Deandre Baker struggled mightily in 2019, Sam Beal hasn’t been able to stay healthy and struggled when he was, and Corey Ballentine hasn’t shown the ability to be anything more than depth to this point.

Amik Robertson will come in and immediately challenge for a starting role. Robertson isn’t the biggest at just 5-foot-8 and 187 pounds, but he doesn’t play that way. He’s incredibly physical, instinctive, and has a nose for the football. If he was four inches taller, Robertson would likely be a first-round pick.

Instead, he falls to the Giants at the end of round three. Robertson can play inside or outside. He’d likely play the slot for the Giants in his rookie year. His rare blend of physicality, football IQ, and instincts could have him turn into a Chris Harris Jr.-esque player one day. Even if he doesn’t, he should be a strong slot corner for years to come given his play style.

Aaron Gershon

No. 36 — Yetur Gross-Matos — Edge — Penn State

With Chase Young likely to be off the board when the Giants make their first-round pick, they’ll need a pass rusher on day two of the draft and there’s a chance Penn State’s Yetur Gross-Matos will be on the board when they make their second-round selection.

Gross-Matos is a 6-foot-5 defensive end who had a dominant college career. He followed up an eight-sack 2018 season with nine sacks and 14.5 tackles for a loss during his junior campaign in 2019.

In college, Gross-Matos was coached by new Giants defensive line coach Sean Spencer. In a recent interview, the pass rusher said, “I wouldn’t mind playing for him again. I definitely wouldn’t mind that.”

The fit seems too perfect to pass up on if the 6-foot-5 defensive end is still on the board.

