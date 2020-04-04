The New York Giants currently hold the fourth pick in the NFL Draft in late April, and the talk of the town has been focused around who they will take. Will it be a lineman? Will they go with defense? Will they trade up or back to add more capital or Chase Young? Time will tell. DraftKings Sportsbook has provided odds for the likelihood of who is the first player drafted by the Giants. Let’s take a look.

New York Giants First Pick Betting Odds

First Player to be Drafted by NYG DraftKings Sportsbook Odds Isaiah Simmons +175 Mekhi Becton +325 Jedrick Wills +350 Tristan Wirfs +350 Andrew Thomas +600 Chase Young +1000 Derrick Brown +1400 Jeffrey Okudah +1600 Jerry Jeudy +3300 CeeDee Lamb +3300 K’Lavon Chaisson +5000 Javon Kinlaw +5000 Henry Ruggs III +5000 C.J. Henderson +10000

NY Giants Potential First Round Picks

Mekhi Becton

On DraftKings Sportsbook, Becton was the favorite to go to the Giants at +275, but has quickly fallen behind Isaiah Simmons is the past 48 hours. Becton is a massive offensive tackle at 6-7 and over 360 pounds, but is quite athletic for his size. Becton is everything the Giants would need as an offensive lineman in order to deal with the Montez Sweats, Demarcus Lawrences and other pass rushers in the NFC East. Becton may not be as refined as Wirfs or Wills yet (no one is), but the ceiling is certainly much higher.

Isaiah Simmons

The former Clemson Swiss Army knife will certainly be one of the first defensive players off the board and will be a great fit no matter where he lands. Simmons is an impact player from day one given his speed on defense, but he will likely fit in as a versatile linebacker in the NFL. The Giants (and every team) could use Simmons, and DraftKings Sportsbook has Simmons as the favorite to be drafted by the Giants with their first pick at +175.

Snaps by position in ‘19 for @isaiahsimmons25 Slot CB: 256

Deep Safety: 130

Edge: 106

ILB: 239

(Per @PFF) The epitome of VERSATILITY 🤯

If I’m the Coach I play him at Will in the Base and Dime in the Nickel package to begin with. Once he figures it out play him EVERYWHERE 🗣 — Darius Butler (@DariusJButler) March 1, 2020

Tristan Wirfs

Should the Giants be sold on Nate Solder as a left tackle and want to draft an offensive lineman that plays right tackle, Wirfs is a great choice. As a versatile athlete that can likely succeed at anywhere on the line in the NFL, Wirfs is an instant contributor. While not as big as Mekhi Becton, he is a technician and a workout warrior as evidenced by his tape and workouts at the NFL Combine.

NY Giants 2020 Mock Draft

With the fourth pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, the New York Football Giants select:

Mekhi Becton, OT, Louisville

The Giants take the massive 6-7 inch, 364-pound offensive tackle in Mekhi Becton to round out what could be a very good offensive line. This is much needed to protect Daniel Jones and provide Saquon Barkley with holes to run through. With Will Hernandez and Kevin Zeitler in the middle, adding Becton at one of the tackle spots to pair with Nate Solder will create a potentially formidable offensive line that is much needed in the NFC East. The Eagles, Cowboys, and Redskins all have talented defensive fronts, and Becton will be an instant neutralizer.

Other potential picks: OT Tristan Wirfs or Jedrick Wills, or LB Isaiah Simmons

New York Giants First Round NFL Draft History

New York Giants 1st Round Picks Year Overall Pick Daniel Jones 2019 6 Dexter Lawrence 2019 17 Deandre Baker 2019 30 Saquon Barkley 2018 2 Evan Engram 2017 23 Eli Apple 2016 10 Ereck Flowers 2015 9 Odell Beckham Jr. 2014 12 Justin Pugh 2013 19 David Wilson 2012 32 Prince Amukamara 2011 19 Jason Pierre-Paul 2010 15

The Giants have found success in the first round in recent years, selecting players that can be impactful in the future with QB Daniel Jones, RB Saquon Barkley, and others. Now, they can add a top-tier offensive lineman to help supplement the dangerous offensive weapons.

