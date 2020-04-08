New York Giants kicker Aldrick Rosas has officially signed his restricted free agent tender. Big Blue decided to make the move in March.

Looks like Aldrick Rosas will officially be gearing up for a fourth season with the New York Giants.

Back in March, the Giants decided to place a second-round tender worth $3.259 million on the young kicker. And according to Dan Duggan of The Athletic, Rosas officially put pen to paper this week.

From NFL's transaction report: Aldrick Rosas signed his RFA tender, which will pay him $3.26M in 2020. Giants kept Rosas off the market by giving him second-round tender.

Also, LB Nate Harvey was waived with a failed physical designation. Got hurt in rookie minicamp last year. — Dan Duggan (@DDuggan21) April 8, 2020

The 25-year-old will play on a one-year deal worth the aforementioned amount in 2020. He’s set to become an unrestricted free agent when the contract expires next offseason.

Rosas re-signed with the Giants as an exclusive-rights free agent in March 2019 after he put together a Pro Bowl campaign with New York in 2018. During that season (his second with the team), Rosas connected on 31 of his 32 extra-point attempts (96.9%) and 32 of his 33 field-goal attempts (97%).

His efforts that year additionally earned him a spot on the AP All-Pro second team.

The Giants originally inked Rosas to a reserve/future contract in January 2017. Prior to that, he signed with Tennessee as an undrafted free agent in May 2016 and was with the Titans up until they waived him in September of that year.

Aldrick played his college ball at Southern Oregon.

After his highly productive 2018 campaign, Rosas didn’t find the same success in 2019. He converted on 35 of his 39 extra-point attempts (89.7%) and just 12 of his 17 field-goal attempts (70.6%). He ended up missing a kick in eight different games, which including a five-game streak in which he missed at least one (Weeks 7-10, 12).