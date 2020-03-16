The New York Giants have reportedly placed a second-round tender on kicker Aldrick Rosas ahead of the new league year.

With the new league year approaching, the New York Giants have decided to make a move with their 25-year-old kicker.

On Monday, Big Blue placed a second-round tender on Aldrick Rosas, per Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News. The tender is for $3.259 million. Rosas was set to become a restricted free agent and will now play under a one-year deal in 2020.

This comes one year after the Giants re-signed Rosas as an exclusive-rights free agent in March 2019.

What does this all mean? Well, another team could still offer Rosas a contract, which the Giants could then match. If New York doesn’t decide to match another team’s offer, then they’d receive that ballclub’s second-round pick, hence the “second-round tender.”

Rosas struggled in 2019 after putting together a marvelous 2018. During the most recent season, he converted on just 70.6% of his field-goal attempts and 89.7% of his extra-point attempts. But in 2018, he converted 97.0% and 96.9% of his field goal and extra-point attempts, respectively. Those efforts earned him a trip to the Pro Bowl and a spot on the AP All-Pro second team.

It’s unclear what his future will hold after the 2020 season, especially if he struggles once again. Having said that, Rosas will enter the upcoming campaign looking to prove that his 2018 success wasn’t just a one-year thing.

The Giants — along with their former special teams coordinator of a head coach (Joe Judge) — seem to be confident in Rosas moving forward. He’s not the only special teams weapon the organization has faith in though. Back in December, New York inked punter Riley Dixon to a three-year extension.