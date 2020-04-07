New York Giants defensive back Julian Love is changing his jersey number ahead of his second season in the pros.

On Monday, the New York Giants revealed the jersey numbers for their new acquisitions. Some will be switching up their numerical choices from last year while others are choosing to stay consistent. One of the individuals in the latter category is cornerback James Bradberry, who recently signed a three-year deal.

The veteran defensive back is sticking with No. 24, the jersey number he wore with the Carolina Panthers for four years. So what happens with Julian Love, who wore No. 24 last year during his rookie campaign?

Well, the young defensive back has ultimately decided to rock No. 20 next year, which is actually the number he wore when his “love for the game began.”

No. 20 was Janoris Jenkins’ number prior to the team parting ways with him in December. Prince Amukamara, who played for the Giants from 2011-15, also wore No. 20 before the Jenkins era in East Rutherford began.

The Giants originally drafted Love out of Notre Dame in the fourth round (No. 108 overall) of last year’s draft. He wore No. 37 in his first preseason before switching to No. 24 for the regular season.

Last year, Love didn’t really receive significant playing time until late in the campaign. He started the final five games of the year after strong safety Jabrill Peppers hit the injured list with a transverse process fracture.

Prior to relieving an injured Peppers in a Week 12 loss to the Chicago Bears, Love had only been on the field for three total defensive snaps, seeing the majority of his time on special teams.

Overall, Love recorded 37 combined tackles with five tackles for loss, one pick, one forced fumble, and three passes defended.

With Peppers returning healthy in 2020, the former Fighting Irish standout could take over as the starting free safety or possibly spend time as a slot corner. Regardless, expect defensive coordinator Patrick Graham to utilize Love’s talents in one way or another.