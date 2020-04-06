The New York Giants have made numerous free-agent acquisitions this offseason. Now, we’re able to see what jersey numbers they’ll be rocking.

From a veteran cornerback in James Bradberry to an experienced backup quarterback in Colt McCoy, the New York Giants have made a number of additions to the roster this offseason. Each individual will benefit the organization in unique ways, regardless of how much playing time they truly receive.

Obviously, learning of these pick-ups and the value of each contract is exciting, but what’s also intriguing is finding out these new players’ jersey numbers.

Luckily, Giants fans were made aware of the numerical choices on Monday.

Bradberry rocked No. 24 in each of his four years with the Panthers, which was interesting considering his predecessor, Josh Norman, was also No. 24 in Carolina from 2012-15.

Other players sticking with the numbers they had in 2019 are McCoy, Levine Toilolo, Kyler Fackrell, Cam Fleming, Nate Ebner, and Dion Lewis.

Nose tackle Austin Johnson wore No. 94 with the Titans for four years, while Blake Martinez was No. 50 in Green Bay. Eric Tomlinson spent time with three different teams during last year’s regular season — the Giants, Raiders, and Patriots. He sported No. 82 with the Pats and Raiders and No. 83 with Big Blue.

It’s unclear what the lineups will look like exactly, but expect Bradberry and Martinez to definitely start on the defensive side of the ball. Fackrell is a maybe, as it could depend on if Markus Golden returns.

On the offensive end, Fleming may compete with Nick Gates for the starting right tackle job. It’s unknown at this time whether that competition will even occur though. If the Giants select an offensive tackle in the first round, expect that rookie to be thrown into the starting role immediately.