Brodie Van Wagenen joins the parade of New York Mets thanking health care professionals for their work fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Monday, New York Mets general manager Brodie Van Wagenen became the latest member of the organization to thank health care workers.

“As we all stay home and follow the guidelines of our health officials, I just wanted to give a big thank you to the doctors, the nurses, and all of our health care workers for keeping us safe, going to work, and fighting this pandemic on the front lines every day,” Van Wagenen said. “But it’s those of you getting people healthy, getting people back home to their families, and putting yourselves at risk sacrificing for the better good of our entire community. Thank you to all of you, and let’s get through this together.”

Van Wagenen joins Pete Alonso and Steven Matz as members of the organization who have publicly thanked health care workers. Marcus Stroman has also donated to food banks in an effort to keep people fed during this time of need.

It’s heartwarming to see so many members of the Mets organization use their platform to thank those who truly deserve it. The franchise hasn’t always dealt with crises well. However, they should be applauded for their handling of this one.

From extending the pay of minor leaguers, to thanking health care workers, to donating to charities and causes, the Mets have truly stepped up in this time of need. That deserves some well-earned praise for the franchise.