People are putting their life on the line to fight COVID-19. New York Mets star Pete Alonso reached out to let them know they’re appreciated.

Daily life in the United States has ground to a halt due to the coronavirus outbreak. The pandemic has forced businesses to shut down, people to lock themselves in their house, and even the postponement of New York Mets baseball.

That’s why Mets star first baseman Pete Alonso is looking to help people fight through this crisis. His first idea was an “MLB The Show” stream with his fellow major leaguers, but fans didn’t show enough sport for the idea.

Now Alonso is making sure that those who are on the front lines receive the thanks they deserve. On Tuesday, Alonso sent out heartfelt personalized messages to a number of people fighting the disease thanking them for their service.

Alonso has been showing that he understands the heartbeat of New York since he arrived in the Big Apple. The most notable example was his display for 9/11 in 2019. Now he’s reaching out and thanking those who fight for our lives today.

Alonso also donated 10% of his home run derby winnings to two charities. He’s made sure to thank those who put their lives on the line for others in every way that he can. This is just the latest example of that.

Alonso is displaying the leadership and love for New York City that makes fans fall in love with a player. That’s why after just one season Alonso is already the face of the Mets.

Mets fans are incredibly lucky to have transitioned from David Wright, and everything he meant to the team and the city, to Pete Alonso. The Polar Bear has shown some rare off-the-field skills that could lead to a captaincy one day.