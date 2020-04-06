The New York Jets land one player on the NFL’s 2010 All-Decade team. This is one of many post-retirement awards coming Darrelle Revis’ way.

On Monday, the Pro Football Hall of Fame announced the 2010 NFL All-Decade team. The New York Jets had just one player make the list, which shouldn’t be a surprise considering their success over the past decade. Darrelle Revis is a future first-ballot Hall of Famer.

He is a four-time first-team All-Pro who was the best corner of his generation, and one of the best defensive players in the league at his peak.

Revis shut down receivers like Randy Moss, Calvin Johnson, Chad Johnson, and Andre Johnson—all future Hall-of-Famers who were helpless against Revis in his prime. He was the best cornerback in the league until he tore his ACL in 2012.

That prompted a trade to the Tampa Bay Buccanneers, who would cut him after 2013. He had one more elite year with the Patriots in 2014 before falling back down to earth with the Jets in 2015 and 2016.

He finished his career as a fourth corner with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2016. Despite the poor finish to his career, there’s no denying that Revis was an elite player at his peak.

His three All-Pros in the 2010s along with his Super Bowl win in 2014 make him more than worthy of his place on the 2010s All-Decade.

Revis is joined by the Arizona Cardinals’ Patrick Peterson, the San Francisco 49ers’ Richard Sherman, and the Denver Broncos’ Chris Harris Jr.

This is only the first of what is likely many accolades Revis will accrue post-retirement. The biggest one being a Hall of Fame induction. Revis is set to be on the ballot for the first time in 2021.