Retired New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning recently took part in a video chat with retired wideout Victor Cruz.

Eli Manning may be done playing football, but he’s certainly trying to keep an active lifestyle.

On Saturday, the New York Giants official website published a recorded video chat between Eli and retired wide receiver Victor Cruz. Towards the end of the conversation, Manning expressed to his former Super Bowl 46-winning teammate what post-football life is like thus far.

“I’ve kept with my workouts, I do love playing golf, I will pick that up when the weather gets right and we’re allowed back on golf courses,” he said. “But just spending a lot of time with the family, got to coach my nine-year-old’s basketball team this year, which was awesome…I’m going to try to figure out exactly what I want to do. I know I love being around my family and friends, I know I want to play golf and spend more time with my wife.

“But, there’s going to be some other hobbies and interests that I’m looking forward to venturing out into…there’s definitely some new adventures out there that I look forward to giving a shot.”

The two retired athletes additionally spoke on their kids as well as the current coronavirus pandemic.

Manning decided to hang up the cleats in January after 16 seasons and two Super Bowl MVPs with the Giants. He also earned four Pro Bowl nods.

It’s unclear what Manning’s next steps will be in regard to a second career. Cruz joked at the very end of the chat that he would let Eli relax for an entire football season before talking him into joining the broadcast booth.

Many people are in favor of Eli’s older brother Peyton taking up a career as a broadcaster. The former Colt and Bronco has been asked to be a part of the Monday Night Football crew before, a job he’s declined.

Maybe Peyton is more fit to be in a broadcast booth than Eli, due to the younger brother’s quiet demeanor. Nonetheless, it’d still be a treat to see the longtime Giants quarterback possibly call some games alongside a talented play-by-play announcer.