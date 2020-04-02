The New York Jets, along with general manager Joe Douglas, looked into potential trades for DeAndre Hopkins and Stefon Diggs.

The wide receiver spot has certainly been a position of need for the New York Jets this offseason. With Robby Anderson headed to Carolina, they’re now missing a No. 1 wideout for Sam Darnold to look to every time he drops back to pass. It’s introduced the discussion of whether they should take someone like Jerry Jeudy or Henry Ruggs III instead of an offensive lineman in the upcoming draft’s first round.

So with that specific concern in mind, the Jets and general manager Joe Douglas apparently did their “due diligence” on wideouts DeAndre Hopkins and Stefon Diggs, according to Rich Cimini of ESPN.

Douglas says they did due diligence on Hopkins and Diggs trades. #Jets — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) April 1, 2020

Of course, this was the case prior to either veteran’s situation, which included Hopkins heading over to Arizona and Diggs finding a new home in Western New York with the Bills.

The Jets probably wouldn’t have had to give up a first-rounder for Hopkins either. The Cardinals didn’t, as they shipped off a 2020 second-round pick, a 2021 fourth-round pick, and running back David Johnson for the four-time All-Pro receiver and a 2020 fourth-round selection. Yes, it’s a horrible deal for the Texans, we know this. And it could’ve been the Jets instead of Arizona on the victorious end of it.

Diggs, on the other hand, was dealt for a first-rounder. The Bills gave the Vikings first, fifth, and sixth-round picks this year along with a 2021 fourth-rounder for Stefon and a 2020 seventh-rounder.

At the moment, the Jets have Jamison Crowder and Breshad Perriman at the top of the depth chart. That could change though, especially if they draft one of the top prospects at that position with the No. 11 overall pick.