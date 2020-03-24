The New York Jets lose the sweepstakes for Robby Anderson. The burner wideout is linking up with the Carolina Panthers.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, Robby Anderson is signing a two-year, $20 million contract with the Carolina Panthers. There was speculation that the quiet free-agent market for wide receivers would lead Anderson back to the New York Jets.

Anderson, 26, spent the first four seasons of his career with the Jets after signing as an undrafted free agent in 2016. He quickly became a deep threat with his remarkable speed.

The burner is linking up with his old head coach from Temple Univerity—Matt Rhule. It’s likely that Anderson’s familiarity with Rhule played a key factor in his decision to sign with Carolina.

Remember, the Jets interviewed Rhule after firing Todd Bowles during the 2019 offseason. The former college coach was one of the final candidates for the gig, but Adam Gase was eventually tapped for the job.

Over four seasons in New York, Anderson racked up 3,059 yards and 20 touchdowns on 207 receptions. He developed a strong connection with Jets quarterback Sam Darnold over the last two years. While the team was hoping to bring him back to help solidify the wide receiving corps, general manager Joe Douglas has shown that he’s unwilling to overpay for free agents.

Now, the Jets will likely look to the draft to add depth to the position. Should Douglas opt for a wideout in the first round, he will likely have three top-notch options: Jerry Jeudy, CeeDee Lamb, and Henry Ruggs III.

It’s still unclear what direction Douglas will go, but losing out on Anderson will have a massive impact on the rest of the Jets’ 2020 offseason.