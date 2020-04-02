“I’m super excited,” Fackrell said, per Michael Eisen of the Giants official website. “I’ve heard nothing but great things about the Giants organization, and obviously, I know Pat Graham pretty well. He’s a great coach, he’s a great dude. I know my wife really loved his wife. We’re really excited to get out there.”

The Giants inked Fackrell to a one-year deal worth $4.6 million. He’s shown much talent as a pass rusher but failed to stay consistent last season. In 2019, he recorded just one sack compared to 10.5 sacks the year prior.

It’s unclear if he’ll find himself in the starting lineup. He especially won’t if Markus Golden is back with the Giants. Nonetheless, Fackrell knows he holds unique qualities in his arsenal, and he’s looking to use them in order to bolster this struggling New York defense.