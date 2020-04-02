The New York Giants acquired outside linebacker Kyler Fackrell on a one-year deal this offseason. He’ll thus be reuniting with Patrick Graham.
You can never have too many linebackers, and that’s exactly the mindset the New York Giants front office has carried this offseason. In spite of the fact that they could draft one in this year’s opening round (Isaiah Simmons), Big Blue officially signed Blake Martinez and Kyler Fackrell this week, two veterans who last played for the Green Bay Packers.
Both will be reuniting with defensive coordinator Patrick Graham, who served as the Packers linebackers coach and run game coordinator in 2018. Like some of the other Giants acquisitions, Fackrell spoke on a conference call with the media this week and expressed his enthusiasm to work with the veteran coach amid the conversation.
“I’m super excited,” Fackrell said, per Michael Eisen of the Giants official website. “I’ve heard nothing but great things about the Giants organization, and obviously, I know Pat Graham pretty well. He’s a great coach, he’s a great dude. I know my wife really loved his wife. We’re really excited to get out there.”
The Giants inked Fackrell to a one-year deal worth $4.6 million. He’s shown much talent as a pass rusher but failed to stay consistent last season. In 2019, he recorded just one sack compared to 10.5 sacks the year prior.
It’s unclear if he’ll find himself in the starting lineup. He especially won’t if Markus Golden is back with the Giants. Nonetheless, Fackrell knows he holds unique qualities in his arsenal, and he’s looking to use them in order to bolster this struggling New York defense.
“As a 3-4 outside linebacker, I like to rush,” Fackrell said. “That’s what I prefer to do. But I definitely recognize the value in being able to drop from the outside linebacker position and having kind of that versatility. That’s something that is a big deal for me, to be able to be in space and to try to make plays just as much as rushing the passer.”
Fackrell will work with an outside linebacker corps that includes Lorenzo Carter, Oshane Ximines, and as was mentioned before, potentially Golden. From a pass-rushing standpoint, it’s a group that would certainly like to improve from 2019. Last year, the Giants finished 22nd in the NFL with 36 total sacks.