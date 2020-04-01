FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - DECEMBER 30: Nate Ebner #43 of the New England Patriots warms up before a game against the New York Jets at Gillette Stadium on December 30, 2018 in Foxborough, Massachusetts.
(Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Newly acquired New York Giants special teams weapon Nate Ebner addresses his strong relationship with head coach Joe Judge.

Nate Ebner will be on a new team in a new city in 2020. But, he’ll certainly be with a familiar face. After having played with the New England Patriots from 2012-19, Ebner agreed to a one-year deal with the New York Giants in March. The 31-year-old will be reuniting with head coach Joe Judge, a prior special teams assistant/coordinator he played for during his entire tenure in Foxborough.

This week, Ebner took part in a conference call with Giants play-by-play announcer Bob Papa and the rest of the media. Within the conversation, Ebner described his relationship with Judge and how it ultimately played into him coming to East Rutherford.

Many questioned the hire of Judge back in January, as he’s never had any head-coaching experience prior to the job with Big Blue. But plenty of the doubters were silenced when Judge took to the podium in his introductory press conference to discuss his dedication to building a culture through fundamentals and the correct work ethic.

The players certainly have confidence in their new head coach. Ebner is no exception, as he’s ready to give his all for the newly-hired staff leader.

Ebner is technically a safety but has spent the majority of his career on special teams. This past year, he was on the field for 70% of the Patriots’ special teams snaps (318) and none of their defensive snaps. With that, he racked up eight combined tackles (seven solo) in 14 games.

Judge surely believes in Ebner both on and off the field. Therefore, expect the veteran to reside in a massive special teams role on this 2020 Giants squad.

NYY

NYM

NYG

NYJ

NYK

BKN

NYR

NYI

NJD

SJU