Newly acquired New York Giants quarterback Colt McCoy spoke on Wednesday about the opportunity to be a part of Big Blue’s quarterback room.

Daniel Jones is still an extremely young pro, entering his sophomore campaign in the NFL at just 22 years of age. He showed promise in 2019 but definitely needs that veteran presence behind him in the depth chart to assist in his overall development. Eli Manning exited this past January, so the New York Giants brought in backup Colt McCoy on a one-year deal.

No, McCoy isn’t the same quarterback as Eli and has only started 28 games since entering the league nearly a decade ago. But he can certainly bring some knowledge to the room.

On Wednesday, McCoy was next up in the line of conference calls for the Giants’ 2020 acquisitions and spoke about his new opportunity to play alongside the former Duke standout.

McCoy said DJ knows the importance of having a solid quarterback room. — Dan Salomone (@NYGsalomone) April 1, 2020

The quarterback room definitely needs to be “solid,” there’s no doubt about it. And right now, the one at the Quest Diagnostics Training Center consists of Jones, McCoy, and journeyman backup Alex Tanney. The latter-most is slated to be with the Giants for the third consecutive year in 2020.

McCoy is old enough and at the necessary maturity level to be aware of the writing on the wall: he’s here to be a backup. Despite Joe Judge claiming that no starting spot is guaranteed, McCoy is certainly in New York to be the second or third option.

It’s not an extremely encouraging spot, regardless of who you are. But McCoy knows motivation and preparation still need to be existent within his career nonetheless.

McCoy said his job is twofold. He will take pride in helping DJ and OC Jason Garrett, but will also be ready to play if needed. — Dan Salomone (@NYGsalomone) April 1, 2020

McCoy had been with the Redskins from 2014 up until this offseason. Prior to that, he spent 2013 with the 49ers and 2010-12 with the Browns, the team that made him a third-round draft pick.