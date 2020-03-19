The New York Giants have reportedly come to terms with veteran quarterback Colt McCoy, who will back up Daniel Jones.

With the NFL’s 2020 league year underway, the New York Giants have reportedly acquired another backup quarterback for Daniel Jones.

According to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network, Big Blue has agreed to terms with veteran quarterback Colt McCoy. The Giants now possess three quarterbacks on the roster, as they’ve already picked up Alex Tanney’s 2020 option.

#Giants have agreed to terms with QB Colt McCoy, source says. He stays in the NFC East. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 19, 2020

McCoy, 33, will thus remain in the NFC East. He previously played for the Washington Redskins from 2014-19.

The Cleveland Browns originally took McCoy in the third round (No. 85 overall) of the 2010 NFL Draft out of the University of Texas. The 10-year pro had a sensational career at the collegiate level.

For the Longhorns, McCoy was a two-time Heisman Trophy finalist, a two-time first-team All-American, and the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year in 2009. Texas football has also retired his No. 12 jersey.

In 53 career games in college, McCoy completed 70.3% of his throws for 13,253 yards, 112 touchdowns, and 45 picks.

Since he entered the pros, he’s failed to find that same success. McCoy has only appeared in 39 games with 28 starts. During that span, he’s completed 60.7% of his throws for 6,080 yards, 29 touchdowns, and 27 interceptions. The most number of games he’s played in a single season was 13 (all starts), and that was back in 2011 with the Browns.

His career record as a starter is 7-21.

McCoy will certainly be beneficial for depth at the position. Judging by how he and Tanney perform during training camp, McCoy could find himself as the second-string quarterback come Week 1 of the regular season.