The 20th episode of the Wide Right Podcast will discuss the New York Giants’ free-agent acquisitions as well as the upcoming draft.

Ladies and gentlemen, episode No. 20 of the Wide Right Podcast has officially arrived.

In this new installment, which is the second episode of season No. 2, we dive into the free-agent acquisitions the New York Giants have made thus far. Each move is unique and beneficial in its own way. The signings of James Bradberry and Blake Martinez along with the acquisition of Colt McCoy were definitely solid deals for the organization.

Yes, the latter-most move is for a backup quarterback. But Daniel Jones certainly needs a veteran presence in the room to assist in his overall development, which makes the acquisition so important.

We’ll also talk a little about the Markus Golden situation, which seems to be at an impasse (at least as far as we know). Golden is “willing to be patient” per Jordan Raanan of ESPN, but it’s unclear if the Giants will provide him what he desires. There’s a chance he could want around $10 million per year and New York may not want to dish out that type of cash at the moment.

Per Over The Cap, the Giants have nearly $19.5 million in cap space. They’ll likely plan to save around $10 million for in-season emergencies and rookies.

And lastly, we’ll discuss the draft and take a look at who the Giants could target in rounds one and two. The big question when it comes to the opening round will be whether the Giants draft for need (offensive tackle) or draft the best player (Clemson linebacker Isaiah Simmons).

General manager Dave Gettleman prefers to go with the latter route, but that sort of decision isn’t set in stone yet.

Soon enough, we will have a full-fledged draft episode for you. The annual league event is scheduled to take place from April 23-25.

You can listen to the newest episode of the Wide Right Podcast at the top of the page. It can also be found on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, and Megaphone.