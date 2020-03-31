New Jersey Devils star P.K. Subban is no stranger to critics, but his peers recently voted him as one of the worst trash talkers in the NHL.

There’s no doubt that New Jersey Devils defenseman P.K. Subban knows how to entertain off the ice and give back to the community.

The 2012-13 Norris Trophy is also planning on hosting a trivia game show during the NHL’s unfortunate pause.

Still, there’s no questioning that Subban struggled on the ice during his first season with New Jersey. Apparently, No. 76 not only needs to work on his overall game, but trash-talking, or chirps, out on the rink.

The NHL Players’ Association held its annual “Player Poll” and revealed the results to those who pay more than $10 for chicken tenders and draught beverages in all 31 NHL arenas—well, 32 if Barclays Center still counts for the New York Islanders.

The 30-year-old made the cut for this poll, but not exactly for the right reason. Subban finished in third place for the “game’s worst trash talker.” No. 76 sat in third behind fellow blueliner Drew Doughty and then everyone’s favorite villain—Brad Marchand.

What were the guidelines for the polls?

Per NHLPA, “Often imitated but never duplicated, the NHLPA Player Poll is back with our 2019-20 edition. Nearly 600 NHL players were surveyed on more than 20 hockey-related questions. Players weighed in on a variety of topics – covering skills, arenas, teams and some off-ice fun! Here are this season’s #NHLPAPlayerPoll results, which were collected prior to the NHL season’s suspension of play.”

Chances are Subban is chuckling about the results and with some fellow NHL skaters.

The first-year Devil seems to either be loved or very much disliked depending on which arena he’s in, but hopefully, Subban can win over all the fans’ hearts with his new game show.

🤳 He's the only active Canadian NHL player with over 1 million Twitter followers, and he's nearing the mark on Instagram too. @PKSubban1 is a must-follow who’s clearly doing something right, according to this season's #NHLPAPlayerPoll! pic.twitter.com/oHWMrAoyab — NHLPA (@NHLPA) March 31, 2020

Side note: Subban did receive some positive acknowledgment from fellow NHL skaters, who clearly can’t compete with the hockey personality’s social media presence.