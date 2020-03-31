Taking a look at Texas A&M receiver Quartney Davis, who could certainly be a late-round steal for the New York Giants.

At the moment, the New York Giants employ a group of wideouts who all bring unique qualities to the field. Sterling Shepard is a talented possession receiver and has been for a number of years. Darius Slayton, on the other hand, is a taller individual who can certainly be successful down near the goal line (eight touchdowns as a rookie).

But the main issue regarding this group is its overall ability to miss games. Shepard, Slayton, and Golden Tate — the three primary receivers on the roster — combined to miss 13 matchups last year. Corey Coleman, who just agreed to a one-year deal to return to Big Blue, additionally missed the entire season due to a torn ACL.

With that said, the Giants should certainly look to take a receiver in the later rounds of the upcoming draft for depth purposes. They possess a single sixth-round pick along with four seventh-round picks, and one of these selections may be used on Texas A&M wideout Quartney Davis.

The basics

The Aggies standout possesses good size at 6-foot-1, 201 pounds. He additionally sports 9.5-inch hands.

Davis’ NFL Combine numbers were decent, but not the greatest. He ran a 4.54 40-yard dash and recorded a 35.5-inch vertical jump. For reference, Alabama’s Henry Ruggs III, who’s also been linked to the Giants, ran a 4.27 40-yard dash and recorded a 42-inch vertical. But hey, that’s why Ruggs is projected to be one of the top receivers selected and Davis might be a sixth or seventh-rounder.

As a junior this past season, Davis caught 54 balls for 616 yards and four touchdowns in 11 games. Throughout his collegiate career (23 games), he recorded 99 total receptions for 1,201 yards and 11 scores. Thus, he definitely has a nose for the end zone.

Film room notes

The two games shown above include a 2019 Texas A&M win over Missippi State along with a win over Arkansas in the same year.

Just looking at either matchup, it’s evident that Davis can run an effective slant route. He may not run the sharpest of routes every single time. Nonetheless, he’s certainly able to plant his foot and find space between defenders in order to make the tough catch over the middle.

He also portrays fantastic awareness on the field. Davis focuses on the task at hand and doesn’t listen to the defender’s footsteps when he’s targeted in traffic. It doesn’t stop after he reels the ball in either. Davis is very elusive and talented in the open field, setting up his blockers well and making great cuts in order to gain extra yardage.

Davis is always keeping his feet moving too, fighting through defenders for every last yard regardless of what down it is. His toughness allows for this to occur while his athleticism, on the other hand, allows him to quickly turn up the field after reeling in the reception.

Of the two touchdowns he notched against the Razorbacks, the second one included the entire package of qualities you want to see in a young receiver. First, Davis utilizes great footwork to run an effective skinny post to the back of the end zone. He’s then able to locate the ball before making sure his feet stay in bounds to complete the play. It’s another example of how good Davis is at keeping his concentration.

Simply speaking, Quartney is a versatile receiver who can be used in a number of ways. The Aggies involved him on first-down bubble screens multiple times. He was also quick enough to be utilized on end-around plays, jet sweeps, and even option runs.

How he’d fit into the Giants roster

Davis would instantly be one of the bigger guys in the receiver room. The only individuals on the roster right now who are both taller and heavier than him are Cody Core, Reggie White Jr., and David Sills V. Core is more of a special teams weapon while the latter two players spent much time on the practice squad last season.

But in spite of that, he’d likely just be a reserve receiver who could see time on special teams.

That doesn’t mean things wouldn’t be able to change for him though. As was mentioned before, the act of missing games was certainly an issue for the Giants receiver room in 2019. If Davis impressed coaches with his versatility, athleticism, and toughness, and receivers succumbed to injuries (or suspensions) once again, Quartney would certainly have the chance to climb the depth chart.

Davis would additionally be working under a great wide receivers coach in Tyke Tolbert. Having worked for the Giants since 2018, Tolbert was partly responsible for the emergence of Slayton last year.