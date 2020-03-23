The New York Giants will reportedly re-sign wideout Corey Coleman to a one-year deal after he missed all of 2019.

During last summer’s training camp, the New York Giants lost one of their receivers in the midst of a rough period for that position group. Corey Coleman ultimately suffered a season-ending ACL tear on day one, which certainly put his future with the organization in jeopardy.

But luckily, Big Blue has decided to give Coleman another chance. Jordan Raanan of ESPN reported Monday that the Giants have agreed to terms on a one-year deal.

WR Corey Coleman is going to re-sign with the Giants, per source. A one-year deal after tearing his ACL last summer. — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) March 23, 2020

Coleman originally joined the Giants during the 2018 campaign when they signed him to their practice squad in October. This came after a short stint with Joe Judge in New England. It didn’t take long for Coleman to join New York’s active roster, and in eight games (one start), he caught five balls for 71 yards.

The Giants mainly used him on special teams, where he gained a total of 617 yards on 24 returns.

New York tendered him for 2019, a season that he of course lost.

Just like last year, Coleman will try to make a name for himself within a group that includes Sterling Shepard, Darius Slayton, and Golden Tate. Neither Shepard, Slayton, nor Tate played an entire season in 2019 though. So if any of them succumbs to missed games, Coleman may be there in relief if healthy.

Coleman has played just 27 games in his career with 19 starts. The Browns initially selected him in the first round (No. 15 overall) of the 2016 NFL Draft out of Baylor.