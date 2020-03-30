Newly acquired New York Giants cornerback James Bradberry already knows what he’s going to do with his new contract.

Earlier this month, the New York Giants bolstered their cornerback room by acquiring James Bradberry. With a three-year, $45 million deal ($32 million guaranteed), Big Blue will now add a veteran presence to their significantly young group of defensive backs.

It’s a great deal for Bradberry, who’s coming off a rookie contract with the Carolina Panthers. But he’s not focusing on what he’s going to buy himself with all this new cash. Ultimately, he’s thinking about the woman who raised him.

“I’m going to surprise her with [the gift of retirement],” he told TMZ Sports . “It’s not an actual thing I’d be giving her, but I’ll be telling her, ‘Hey, you ain’t got to go to work anymore if you don’t want to.'”Bradberry will come to East Rutherford and reunite with the general manager that drafted him. While working in the Panthers front office, Dave Gettleman took Bradberry in the second round (No. 62 overall) of the 2016 NFL Draft. Having been selected after Carolina rescinded Josh Norman’s franchise tag, Bradberry was to come in and fill the void left by the then-All-Pro corner. In four seasons (60 total games), Bradberry recorded 279 total tackles and eight picks. The 26-year-old is certainly taking pride in giving back to his mother, as she’s done so much for him throughout his entire life. “She sacrificed a lot for me and my sister while growing up,” he said. “And just to be able to repay her without having her go to work anymore that’d be good for me because she can now do whatever she wants. Enjoy life.”