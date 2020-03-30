Taking a look at University of Wisconsin center Tyler Biadasz, who the New York Giants could certainly draft in the second round this year.

Saying the New York Giants offensive line hasn’t performed up to snuff in recent years would be a significant understatement. The group that allowed 43 sacks (tied for 19th in the league) and 119 quarterback hits (30th) in 2019 has been at the forefront of the organization’s downfall over the past three seasons.

Luckily, the front office led by veteran general manager Dave Gettleman will have the chance to really turn things around this offseason. With the NFL Draft creeping closer, Big Blue could certainly take an offensive tackle like Tristan Wirfs in the first round, who would likely start on the right side and transition over to Daniel Jones‘ blindside.

But there’s also an issue at the center position considering Jon Halapio‘s future in East Rutherford is unclear. They’ll likely address that, and could do so by drafting University of Wisconsin standout Tyler Biadasz in the second round (No. 36 overall).

A strong lineman who portrays fantastic technique, Biadasz could certainly bolster New York’s group of “hog mollies.”

The basics

At 6-foot-4, 314 pounds, Biadasz possesses great measurements for an interior offensive lineman. He sports 32.25-inch arms, 10-inch hands, and nearly an 80-inch wingspan.

Throughout his collegiate career, Biadasz shined at the center position for the Badgers. He started all 14 games during his redshirt freshman year in 2017. He then started all 13 and 14 games in 2018 and 2019, respectively.

In 2017, he was a Freshman All-American and earned third-team All-Big Ten honors. He earned his inaugural first-team All-Big Ten selection during the 2018 campaign.

The 2019 season is when he earned the bulk of his on-field achievements. For his efforts that year, Biadasz earned first-team All-Big Ten honors, won the Rimington Trophy for the best center in college football, and was a unanimous All-American. He additionally was a finalist for the Outland Trophy, an award given to the best interior lineman (offensive line and defensive line) in college football.

He certainly was deserving of each of the awards during his junior year. Biadasz ultimately allowed just one sack in 390 total pass plays in 2019.

Film room notes

Biadasz really showed what he’s capable of in these two games. The first is a 2018 win over Nebraska while the latter is a win over Iowa this past November.

It’s clear almost right away the presence Biadasz brings to an offensive line. He’s what they call a “bully,” because that’s exactly what he does to his opponent. He bullies and frustrates them until they’re flat on the ground. Biadasz is always driving his feet and doesn’t stop until the whistle blows. That unmatched effort is certainly a quality head coach Joe Judge would appreciate.

His strength is at an extremely high level and he always has his head on a swivel. His awareness will need to improve a little bit in the pros, as is the case with all offensive linemen. But in spite of that, he’s still able to locate the pass rusher or general blocking assignment effectively for the most part.

Biadasz’s footwork and technique are also huge reasons for his stellar play. He’s able to seal his opponent well enough in order to open up the holes. It’s something that would be crucial for Saquon Barkley in what’s hoping to be a bounce-back year for the star back. If he’s overwhelmed and pushed backward right off the snap, Biadasz still portrays great footwork in order to not be too off balance and recover quickly. This will be huge in the pros, especially early on in his career.

Athleticism is additionally one of his more effective on-field traits. Biadasz can snap the ball and still be the pulling blocker on certain run plays, and he isn’t slow in arriving at his ultimate destination when doing so. He actually possesses great speed, which is nothing but beneficial when it comes to developing plays in a timely manner.

It doesn’t just stop at run blocking though. Biadasz has also proved to be successful on passing downs. He utilizes his wingspan and arm length to prevent through-the-middle pass rushers. This would be huge for someone like Jones in regards to stepping up in the pocket and delivering the crucial throws when needed.

And lastly, he doesn’t “catch” his opponents. Biadasz steps up to them in order to make the opposition a bug on a windshield. He displays that aggressive playstyle that Judge and coordinator Jason Garrett would love within their offense.

All in all, Biadasz’s strength, athleticism, quickness, and intelligence all mix well enough to the point where he would be a great addition to any NFL offensive line.

How he’d fit into the Giants roster

Halapio played and started in 15 games for the Giants last season on a one-year deal but tore his Achilles in the Week 17 loss to Philadelphia. As a result, the Giants chose not to tender him and he became an unrestricted free agent.

So with Halapio’s future in a Giants uniform unknown, Biadasz could certainly come in and compete with Spencer Pulley for the starting center job right away. Pulley has two years left on his contract but hasn’t been in a primary starting role since 2018. And even during that year, he only started in nine games (13 total appearances) amid the absence of Halapio (season-ending ankle injury in Week 2).

During that 2018 campaign, Pulley allowed two sacks for 13 total yards and committed two penalties for 15 total yards. After performing on the field for 566 offensive snaps, he earned a 56.7 Pro Football Focus grade, which was the fourth-lowest on the entire roster that year.

Therefore, the Giants may not be too confident in placing Pulley at the top of the depth chart. In Biadasz, they would employ a younger, fresher option who could thrive at the position for years to come.

But at the same time, if the Giants decide to select an offensive tackle in the first round, the organization may be reluctant to start two rookies on the line right away. This could lead to them starting Pulley initially and having Biadasz learn behind him on the bench. It’s the same method they used for the Jones-Eli Manning situation last year.

Regardless if they would start him Week 1 or not, Biadasz is someone the Giants should absolutely keep their eye on when their second-round selection comes along.