While everyone tries their best to help “flatten the curve,” the New Jersey Devils are spreading that message in a unique way.

Anyone who’s ever laced up the skates is well aware that a wooden Sher-Wood hockey stick is an ultimate classic whether it’s used for ripping shots in the driveway or on the ice.

The curve is also crucial on a player’s twig and circa 2020 it’s rare to see youngsters utilizing a straight, well, flat curved blade, right?

The New Jersey Devils reminded fans on Sunday that everyone needs to stay home and “flatten the curve.”

The public has seen and heard the “flatten the curve” phrase from just about every media outlet possible over the past two weeks. While the population is at the point now where it wants to avoid COVID-19 conversations and that phrase, this was a unique way for the Devils to gain everyone’s attention.

The video and hockey stick were eye-catching and without a doubt had hockey players of all talent levels chuckling—not at the current circumstances we’re challenged with but the vintage hockey concept that was portrayed.

The hashtag “#FlattenTheCurve” written in marker on the blade of the stick’s white tape also spoke volumes and probably hits home a little more than just seeing it typed out on Twitter, Facebook, or Instagram.

Whoever wrote that out might have the best handwriting in all of New Jersey, too.

Jersey’s team wasn’t kidding about flattening the curve either with the looks of that Sher-Wood’s blade pattern.

The message still leaves the entire hockey community with questions on whether or not the NHL will resume the 2019-20 campaign, or even have an opportunity to host a 2020-21 season.

Reactions to the tweet can be seen here.