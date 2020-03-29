NHL superstars Sidney Crosby and Alex Ovechkin were on the same side for once, while Connor McDavid is the odd man out.

There’s no doubt that the entire hockey community agrees on one thing during this bizarre time: Everyone wants hockey to return and hopefully no later than July.

It’s an interesting thought while picturing fans lining up outside arenas on a beautiful July night. That also means fans would prefer going to meaningful NHL contests and not MLB games, right?

With that being said, there’s another layer to hockey’s potential return and one that’s controversial with the game’s biggest stars.

"I don't think we can just step into playoffs." Connor McDavid and other NHL stars weigh in on how they think the league should make its return.

Skaters such as Connor McDavid, Sidney Crosby, and Alex Ovechkin recently discussed how they’d like to see the NHL resume play, if and when that happens.

It’s apparent that Crosby, Ovechkin, and McDavid don’t all agree on an immediate playoff once hockey returns.

One of the bigger questions surrounding a return is whether the league should just push the play button on the 2019-20 Stanley Cup Playoffs or have teams play a few more games prior to a postseason, creating more room for dramatic finishes and playoff berths.

Wayne Gretzky scores the OT winner to force Game 7 against the Maple Leafs.

For once Ovechkin and Crosby were on the same side for a matter. The game’s top-two players over the last decade and counting prefer the league dive right into the playoffs, rather than playing games prior.

Per the video conference, the Pittsburgh Penguins’ captain also acknowledged that it probably wouldn’t be the worst idea for teams to play a few more regular-season games prior to playoffs. Still, No. 87 seemed hungry to drop the puck on the playoffs and pursue his fourth Stanley Cup ring.

Sidney Crosby with a message to medical workers and everyone else who's still going to work to help keep things running

On the other bench sat McDavid who was very vocal about why the league needs to be “fair” about a return. Per SportsNet, McDavid brought his A-game for this unique debate.

McDavid presented the idea that the league needs to focus on playing quality hockey for the fans.

“But I don’t think we can just step into playoffs,” McDavid said. “Game 1, Calgary comes to Edmonton, and guys just run around killing each other and haven’t played a game in two months. It will end up the Stockton Heat versus the Bakersfield Condors if that’s the case. We want to keep guys healthy and make sure everyone’s up and ready to play some playoff hockey.”

The game’s newest and brightest star makes a fair point.

Keep in mind playing a few games would help teams get back into a rhythm and play strong hockey. Add in the fact that banged-up players have had time to rest and recover.

There’s another aspect that’s for certain, which is that the hockey community takes pride in its sport’s quality and loyalty to the game’s roots and more importantly, cherishing the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

All three superstars introduced fair points. Fans are already more than eager for any type of professional sports return and the NHL could help lead the charge with entertaining hockey.

This hockey enthusiast would side with McDavid’s perspective.

Give teams a few games to find a rhythm and then let’s see them play for the toughest trophy to win in all sports—the Stanley Cup.