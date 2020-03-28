The New York Giants have agreed to terms on a deal with tight end Eric Tomlinson, who played three games for Big Blue in 2019.

The NFL free agency period is still rolling, and the New York Giants have added yet another body to the tight end room.

Per Dan Salomone of the Giants official website, Big Blue has agreed to terms on a deal with Eric Tomlinson. It’ll be a one-year deal, but the financial specifics are still unclear. The actual signing of the contract is, of course, contingent on the passing of a physical.

This will be Tomlinson’s second stint with the organization. He played three games for Big Blue last year after the Giants claimed him off waivers on Sept. 1. They then waived him on Sept. 24.

During the trio of appearances, Tomlinson recorded no offensive stats, as he was on the field for just seven snaps in those regards. He found more playing time on special teams though and racked up one combined tackle.

New York Jets fans certainly know the 27-year-old, as he spent time on the team for the better part of three seasons. They originally signed him off the Texans practice squad in November 2016 and had him on the roster up until his release in August 2019.

Tomlinson played 36 total games in a Jets uniform (29 starts) and recorded 16 receptions for 193 yards and one touchdown.

The Philadelphia Eagles originally signed Tomlinson as an undrafted free agent out of UTEP in 2015.

Big Blue will now employ six tight ends for Jason Garrett to use in a number of ways.

Along with Evan Engram and Kaden Smith, who will likely be the two primary options at the position in 2020, the Giants also have Levine Toilolo, a veteran they signed earlier this month. C.J. Conrad and Garrett Dickerson are expected to be depth/practice squad options, and it’s still very much unclear if either of them will be on the active roster for the regular season.