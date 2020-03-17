The New York Giants are reportedly expected to sign tight end Levine Toilolo, who spent last year with the San Francisco 49ers.

Just over a week after Rhett Ellison called it quits, the New York Giants are reportedly expected to add another tight end to the roster.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Giants will sign Levine Toilolo, who spent 2019 with the San Francisco 49ers.

Former 49ers’ TE Levine Toilolo is expected to sign with the NY Giants, who needed a replacement for the recently retired TE Rhett Ellison, per league sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 17, 2020

Toilolo originally came into the league in 2013 when the Atlanta Falcons selected him in the fourth round (No. 133 overall) of that year’s NFL Draft. He spent his first five seasons with them before heading to Detroit in 2018 and out West in 2019.

The 28-year-old has primarily been a blocking tight end throughout his career, sort of the role that both Ellison and the recently-released Scott Simonson had while in East Rutherford.

In 108 career games (67 starts), Toilolo has caught 97 balls for 996 yards and eight touchdowns. In 13 games for the Niners last year, he racked up just two receptions on two targets for 10 yards, playing as a strict backup to All-Pro tight end George Kittle.

How does Toilolo fit in the Giants offense?

It was clear the Giants needed a reserve tight end who’s primary job is run-blocking amid the exits of Ellison and Simonson. Especially with a struggling offensive line, running backs Saquon Barkley and Wayne Gallman could use more bodies to open up the holes.

Toilolo, along with fullback Elijhaa Penny, will be able to help New York do just that.

Toilolo may also see some reps in the passing game though. Ellison was targeted 32, 34, and 28 times for Big Blue in 2017, 2018, and 2019, respectively. But for the majority of the time, expect Toilolo to be on the field for run plays while both Evan Engram and Kaden Smith earn plenty of reps in the passing game.