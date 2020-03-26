Safety and special teams weapon Michael Thomas is the New York Giants’ 2019 recipient of the Ed Block Courage Award.

Every single year, the Ed Block Courage Award Foundation has each NFL team select a player who’s deserving of its primary honor. The award is specifically given to 32 players who “symbolize professionalism, great strength, and dedication. They are also community role models.

And for the 2019 season, the New York Giants have voted special teams weapon Michael Thomas as the individual deserving of the prestigious achievement.

@Michael31Thomas is the @Giants 2019 recipient of the Ed Block Courage Award. While his on the field contributions are numerous, they pale in comparison to Mike’s work off the field. pic.twitter.com/3Els8rMhCp — Ed Block Foundation (@EdBlock) March 26, 2020

A non-profit organization, the Michael Thomas Dreambuilders Foundation works to provide for disadvantaged children. Mike’s teammates have selected him for this prestigious award for the invaluable contributions he has made on the field and more importantly off the field. — Ed Block Foundation (@EdBlock) March 26, 2020

Ed Block served as the head athletic trainer for the Baltimore Colts from 1954-77. He was also a physical therapist for disabled kids at a Baltimore hospital. An annual award to honor Block was introduced to the Colts organization in 1978. It expanded to represent every NFL team over time.

The Ed Block Courage Award Foundation is tied to a number of “Courage Houses.” “My Sisters’ Place,” an organization working to put an end to human trafficking and domestic violence, is the “Courage House” paired with the Giants.

This isn’t the only time Thomas has been honored for his off-field work. The Giants additionally nominated him for the 2018 Walter Payton Man of the Year Award. He’s also reportedly the favorite to succeed Eric Winston as the president of the National Football League Players Association.

Although, Thomas’ future on the field is still unclear. He’s currently an unrestricted free agent after spending two years in East Rutherford and it’s unknown if the Giants will bring him back for the 2020 campaign.

Thomas earned his first-ever Pro Bowl nod during his inaugural season with Big Blue in 2018.