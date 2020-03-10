New York Giants safety and special teams weapon Michael Thomas is reportedly the favorite to become the NFLPA’s next president.

It seems Michael Thomas not only succeeds on the field, but off the field as well.

The New York Giants safety and special teams weapon, who played in the Pro Bowl in January 2019, is reportedly the favorite to be the NFLPA’s next president. According to multiple sources, numerous players have endorsed Thomas for the position.

Giants S Michael Thomas is now considered the favorite to win the NFLPA president bid, per source. Thomas is thought of as an intelligent thinker and stronger communicator. He now has the support of big figures like Russell Okung and Richard Sherman as well. — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) March 10, 2020

One day after filing an NLRB claim against the union, Russell Okung declined his nomination for NFLPA president and used part of his time at today's meeting to stump for Michael Thomas to get the job instead, per sources. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 10, 2020

The former Stanford Cardinal, who went undrafted in 2012, has been the Giants’ captain for the last two seasons. New York signed him to a two-year deal prior to the 2018 campaign, so his contract is expiring this offseason. But considering newly hired head coach Joe Judge is a big special teams guy, it’s likely they’ll want to keep Thomas in East Rutherford.

Thomas’ off-field work doesn’t just include what he does with the NFL Players Association. He’s also involved with a number of events such as “Camp Mike T,” an annual free youth football camp held in Houston during the summer.

His community-based contributions led to the Giants nominating him for the 2018 Walter Payton Man of the Year Award.

The league and its players association are in the middle of constructing the new collective bargaining agreement and are currently undergoing a player vote. Players have until March 14 at 11:59 p.m. ET to decide whether or not they want to move forward with the new CBA proposal, which includes changes to the regular-season schedule and playoff format.

This new agreement would increase the schedule to 17 games and add one postseason team for either conference.