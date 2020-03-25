The New York Jets are reportedly signing wide receiver Breshad Perriman to a one-year deal ahead of the 2020 campaign.

It didn’t take long for the New York Jets to fill Robby Anderson‘s roster spot. After the 26-year-old receiver decided to head to Carolina on a two-year deal, the Jets reportedly agreed to a contract with veteran wideout Breshad Perriman.

Adam Schefter reported the news on Tuesday. The deal will be worth $8 million with $6 million guaranteed across one season.

Former Bucs’ WR Breshad Perriman is signing with the Jets on a one-year deal for worth up to $8 million, including $6 million guaranteed, per @RosenhausSports. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 24, 2020

Perriman is now going to be part of his fifth organization since he entered the league in 2015. The Baltimore Ravens originally selected him in the first round (No. 26 overall) of that year’s NFL Draft. After dealing with injuries for his entire rookie campaign, he made his NFL debut in 2016.

He spent his first three seasons with the Ravens before tenures with the Washington Redskins (2018), Cleveland Browns (2018), and Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2019). In 14 games (four starts) with the Bucs last year, he caught 36 balls on 69 targets for 645 yards and six scores. His reception, target, yard, and touchdown totals were all career-highs.

As far as his role with the Jets is concerned, Perriman will be able to provide passing-game support for young, up-and-coming quarterback Sam Darnold. With the loss of Anderson, Darnold needs a receiver to rely on in the big moments. Perriman could certainly provide assistance in those regards.

Perriman is likely to find himself in a starting role alongside Jamison Crowder and possibly Quincy Enunwa. The latter’s future on the gridiron is still unclear. Enunwa suffered a season-ending neck injury in the opening quarter of the regular season last year.