Cody Latimer played the last two seasons with the New York Giants. But now, he’ll be taking his talents to an NFC East foe.

Just a few days after bringing one of their wideouts back in free agency, the New York Giants are losing another one to a division rival.

According to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network, the Washington Redskins have come to terms on a deal for Cody Latimer. The 27-year-old spent the last two seasons with the Giants after a four-year tenure with the Denver Broncos.

#Redskins have agreed to terms on a deal with former #Giants and #Broncos WR Cody Latimer, sources say. Former second-rounder joins Ron Rivera’s new team. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 26, 2020

Denver originally selected Latimer out of Indiana University in the second round (No. 56 overall) of the 2014 NFL Draft. He excelled in college, having earned a spot on the All-Big Ten second team his junior year.

Latimer won Super Bowl 50 with Denver in February 2016.

The veteran played in 15 games (10 starts) for Big Blue last year. During that time span, he caught 24 balls for 300 yards and two scores. The three aforementioned statistics are all career-highs for the still-young pro.

Latimer will now join a Redskins receiver room that includes the likes of Terry McLaurin, who showed great potential in his rookie campaign in 2019. It’s still unclear who he’ll be catching passes from though. Washington currently employs quarterback Dwayne Haskins, who they drafted last offseason. Nonetheless, they may select Tua Tagovailoa at No. 2 overall.

What does the Giants receiver room look like now?

Big Blue still possesses a number of wideouts who could all provide tremendous assistance for Daniel Jones. Darius Slayton is looking to have a monster second year after shocking many in his inaugural pro season. The 2019 fifth-round pick led the team in both receiving yards (740) and touchdown catches (eight).

Sterling Shepard is also looking to bounce back after playing in just 10 games last year due to multiple stints in the concussion protocol.

But missed time was the main issue regarding this group in 2019.

Shepard, Slayton, and Golden Tate sat a combined 13 games. Reserve receiver Corey Coleman, who the Giants just re-signed to a one-year deal, missed all of last season due to a torn ACL.

If this group can just stay out of the trainer’s room in 2020, they’ll be nothing but beneficial to both Jones and coordinator Jason Garrett.