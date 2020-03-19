The New York Giants have officially hired Craig Fitzgerald to be their new director of strength and performance for 2020.

It didn’t take very long for the New York Giants to find another director of strength and performance after losing their previous just recently.

On Thursday, Big Blue officially announced the hire of Craig Fitzgerald to fill the role. Fitzgerald has a great deal of experience in a number of related positions.

From 2005-09, he was the strength and conditioning director at Harvard University. Fitzgerald then worked in the same role at the University of South Carolina from 2009-11 and at Penn State University from 2012-13 before entering the NFL.

Starting in the 2014 season, Fitzgerald worked as the head strength and conditioning coach for the Houston Texans. He served in that role through the 2017 season.

Then in 2018, Fitzgerald returned to the collegiate level, working as the University of Tennessee’s director of strength and conditioning until the Giants made the recent hire.

Fitzgerald thanked the Tennessee Volunteers family via his Twitter account on Thursday evening.

Thank you Vol Nation! pic.twitter.com/2bzuvkbfh8 — Craig Fitzgerald (@UTCoachFitz) March 19, 2020

Over the last two seasons, Fitzgerald was part of an up-and-down program at Tennessee. The Volunteers finished 5-7 in head coach Jeremy Pruitt’s first season in 2018. Then this past year, they finished 8-5 and reached a bowl game for the first time since the 2016 campaign. The Volunteers ultimately ousted Indiana University 23-22 in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl.

Indiana is ironically where former Giants director of strength and performance Aaron Wellman is now headed. Wellman left the Giants organization earlier this month to become the Hoosiers senior assistant athletic director for football performance.