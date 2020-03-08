The New York Giants have lost strength and conditioning coach Aaron Wellman, who will be working in the same role at Indiana University.

In 2016, the New York Giants — led by then-head coach Ben McAdoo — made the decision to hire Aaron Wellman to be their new strength coach. Wellman was supposed to guide each of the players to an overall healthier lifestyle both on and off the field.

Wellman did just that for a number of years, which led to him being retained under the Pat Shurmur regime and then the Joe Judge regime. But now, his tenure in East Rutherford will be coming to an end.

Wellman will head to his alma mater, Indiana University, to work as the Hoosiers strength and conditioning coach. He originally worked as a grad assistant at IU in 1997. He became the strength coach in 1998 and also worked for a number of schools prior to his time with Big Blue. Wellman’s time at the collegiate level included stints with Notre Dame, Michigan, San Diego State, and Ball State.

His role with the Giants was his first strength coaching job in the NFL.

It’s unclear who the Giants will bring on to be Wellman’s replacement. All in all, it seems the search for a complete staff before the start of the 2020 season is a never-ending job for Judge.

Since his hire in early January, Judge has brought on a number of coaches to help steer this organization in the right direction. Significant names include Jason Garrett, who will work as the offensive coordinator, and Freddie Kitchens, who will be the tight ends coach.