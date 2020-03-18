The New York Giants are reportedly showing interest in veteran backup quarterback Matt Moore as the new league year commences.

Despite already employing a reserve quarterback in Alex Tanney, the New York Giants are reportedly interested in another guy to back up Daniel Jones.

According to Ralph Vacchiano of SNY, Big Blue is looking into the potential acquisition of veteran quarterback Matt Moore. Just like Tanney, Moore has been a part of a number of different teams.

The Giants picked up backup QB Alex Tanney's option a few weeks ago, but they are interested in bringing in veteran QB Matt Moore to compete with him, a source said. Moore, 35, made 2 starts with the Chiefs last season, after spending 7 years in Miami. — Ralph Vacchiano (@RVacchianoSNY) March 18, 2020

Moore possesses more starting experience than Tanney though, having 32 career starts already under his belt. Tanney has appeared in just two games in his NFL career despite having been employed by eight different organizations.

This past year, Moore started two games for the Kansas City Chiefs after Patrick Mahomes injured his knee in a Week 7 win over the Denver Broncos. In six games total, he completed 64.8% of his throws for 659 yards, four touchdowns, and zero picks. Moore went 1-1 in his pair of starts.

Throughout his career, he’s gone 16-16 as a starter.

The Giants could use a third quarterback on the active roster after the retirement of Eli Manning. If Jones succumbs to injury (which he did last year for two games), New York likely doesn’t want to be in a spot where they carry no backup to the second-string.

If Big Blue signs Moore, it obviously would be a cheap deal. Moore’s latest contract with the Chiefs was a one-year deal worth just $1.03 million. With that said, there wouldn’t be a whole lot of downside to this potential acquisition.