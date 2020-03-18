NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 27: Wilson Chandler #21 of the Brooklyn Nets poses for a portrait during Media Day at HSS Training Center on September 27, 2019 in New York City.
(Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

Wilson Chandler took to Twitter to blast his building manager after four Brooklyn Nets tested positive for coronavirus.

Wilson Chandler is not a happy camper right now. Four Brooklyn Nets—including Kevin Durant—have tested positive for coronavirus and Chandler was furious with his building manager’s response to the news.

The veteran forward is like an open book on Twitter. The feud with his building manager is making headlines, but the rest of Chandler’s timeline is intriguing in itself.

Holed up in his apartment like many New Yorkers, Chandler began his quarantine by thinking about the success companies like Uber Eats, Grubhub, and Postmates will have as a result of the coronavirus outbreak.

But Chandler isn’t just thinking about the big companies. He is a fan of the mom and pop shops as well.

Like many people, Chandler is expecting a huge surge in food delivery orders in places like New York City.

Presumably, after eating a pizza he ordered from a local mom and pop shop, Chandler decided to get philosophical on Twitter.

Shortly after, it was movie time in the Chandler household. Throwing on a good movie can be a good way to distract from the craziness of the coronavirus outbreak and the tanking stock market. Or not.

Movies seem to be like a go-to for Chandler. On Wednesday, he was back at it again with “A Beautiful Mind” starring Russell Crowe. That led to a very controversial movie take.

“Gladiator” is Crowe’s best movie hands down because “what we do in life, echoes in eternity.”

