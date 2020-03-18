Wilson Chandler took to Twitter to blast his building manager after four Brooklyn Nets tested positive for coronavirus.

Wilson Chandler is not a happy camper right now. Four Brooklyn Nets—including Kevin Durant—have tested positive for coronavirus and Chandler was furious with his building manager’s response to the news.

Building manager called me saying “Oh, I seen Nets players had the virus. We would like to know your status. And if you could possibly stay out of the lobby etc. We can’t afford to lose our staff.” — Wilson Chandler (@wilsonchandler) March 18, 2020

Didn’t even ask was I ok, one. And two, she didn’t ask me if I had been tested and if it was negative or positive. Fuck this building man. I’m going home. — Wilson Chandler (@wilsonchandler) March 18, 2020

Has to be 300 + plus ppl in this building coming and going. Plus Fed Ex and UPs deliveries, Amazon etc. Fuck that lady man. — Wilson Chandler (@wilsonchandler) March 18, 2020

The veteran forward is like an open book on Twitter. The feud with his building manager is making headlines, but the rest of Chandler’s timeline is intriguing in itself.

Holed up in his apartment like many New Yorkers, Chandler began his quarantine by thinking about the success companies like Uber Eats, Grubhub, and Postmates will have as a result of the coronavirus outbreak.

I need to see the numbers Uber Eats, Postmates, Grubhub etc are doing for the next few weeks in NYC while all the restaurants and bars are suspended. I can only imagine. — Wilson Chandler (@wilsonchandler) March 17, 2020

But Chandler isn’t just thinking about the big companies. He is a fan of the mom and pop shops as well.

Of course you guys are my favorite delivery app. Definitely the local mom and pop pizza shops. https://t.co/W6qtK4qp0m — Wilson Chandler (@wilsonchandler) March 17, 2020

Like many people, Chandler is expecting a huge surge in food delivery orders in places like New York City.

I know the know the numbers are about to be crazy as the days go and restrictions stay in place. https://t.co/zAeRDQvucm — Wilson Chandler (@wilsonchandler) March 17, 2020

Presumably, after eating a pizza he ordered from a local mom and pop shop, Chandler decided to get philosophical on Twitter.

“When you believe in things that you don’t understand.” — Wilson Chandler (@wilsonchandler) March 18, 2020

Shortly after, it was movie time in the Chandler household. Throwing on a good movie can be a good way to distract from the craziness of the coronavirus outbreak and the tanking stock market. Or not.

I guess it’s only right I watch Contagion and The Big Short now. Seems like they’re both pretty relevant right now. — Wilson Chandler (@wilsonchandler) March 18, 2020

Movies seem to be like a go-to for Chandler. On Wednesday, he was back at it again with “A Beautiful Mind” starring Russell Crowe. That led to a very controversial movie take.

I always thought Gladiator was @russellcrowe best film. Watching. A Beautiful Mind again. This is his best film and it’s not even close. — Wilson Chandler (@wilsonchandler) March 18, 2020

“Gladiator” is Crowe’s best movie hands down because “what we do in life, echoes in eternity.”