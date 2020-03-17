In a stunning new NBA-coronavirus development, four Brooklyn Nets test positive for COVID-19, although their identities remain a mystery.

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, four Brooklyn Nets have tested positive for coronavirus. That more than doubles the NBA’s known confirmed coronavirus cases. Previously, only Rudy Gobert, Donovan Mitchell, and Christian Wood tested positive. It’s unclear who the four Nets are at this time.

All seven of the confirmed coronavirus cases in the NBA have played in New York recently. The Nets are obviously stationed in Brooklyn, but the Utah Jazz and Detroit Pistons recently played the New York Knicks.

Perhaps that’s a coincidence, but it also could be a sign that coronavirus is hitting New York City especially hard.

Wojnarowski also notes that the Nets are notifying teams they’ve played recently of the situation and they are recommending Nets players and staffers isolate themselves.

This doesn’t bode well for the future of the 2019-20 season. If the number of confirmed cases continues to rise, the chance of the NBA finishing out the season decreases. This is an unprecedented situation and it’s probably a smart bet to expect the unexpected. Fans should brace for the worst and hope for the best.

However, during a tense situation, a little levity can go a long way. Enter Spencer Dinwiddie. The Brooklyn guard has been using Twitter to help pass the time during the NBA shutdown, offering his thoughts on a wide array of topics—including a potential March Madness-style NBA playoffs.

But following the news from Wojnarowski, Dinwiddie admitted to his followers that he’s stuck in between a rock and a hard place right now.

Lmao this Corona Virus stuff putting me between a rock and a hard place. If I stopped tweeting y’all would all assume I have it. — Spencer Dinwiddie (@SDinwiddie_25) March 17, 2020

Portland Trail Blazers guard CJ McCollum took the opportunity to press Dinwiddie for answers.

Bruh we all assuming it’s you until you confirm or deny https://t.co/V8Z838c9zc — CJ McCollum (@CJMcCollum) March 17, 2020

Rather than answer the question directly, Dinwiddie deflected.

Lmao, I’m trying to show solidarity here man. Team spirit and what not. https://t.co/CLNRFZu79D — Spencer Dinwiddie (@SDinwiddie_25) March 17, 2020

Even after New Orleans Pelicans guard Josh Hart called out Dinwiddie for his non-answer, the Net wouldn’t budge.

Obviously, the outbreak of coronavirus is a serious situation, but this is all in good fun. If Dinwiddie is tweeting, it’s safe to assume he’s stuck at home in isolation. That means he’s not out spreading the virus to vulnerable people. But again, we don’t know which Nets tested positive.

Either way, everyone can learn a thing or two from Dinwiddie. Stay inside and tweet through it.