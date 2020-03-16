Jordan Jenkins is reportedly the latest New York Jets defender to be drawing interest from the crosstown-rival New York Giants.

If the New York Jets want to hold onto Jordan Jenkins, they may need to battle their crosstown rivals to do so.

Rich Cimini of ESPN reports that the outside linebacker is drawing interest from the New York Giants.

LB Jordan Jenkins drawing interest from #Giants, as others have said. ILB Kevin Sherrer was his position coach at Georgia. Top pressure pct among #Jets pass rushes in ‘19 (min: 100 rushes), per @NextGenStats: Jenkins 8.1

Basham 7.9

L. Williams 6.8

Fatukasi 6.3 — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) March 16, 2020

The 25-year-old Jenkins has spent the first four years of his pro career with the Jets. He was originally drafted by the team in the third round (No. 83 overall) of the 2016 NFL Draft out of the University of Georgia.

He’s recorded 20.5 career sacks and is coming off a 2019 season in which he recorded 32 total tackles with a career-high eight sacks and two forced fumbles in 14 games.

As mentioned by Cimini, Jenkins has a history with new Giants inside linebackers coach Kevin Sherrer. The 46-year-old served as the outside linebackers coach at Georgia for two of Jenkins’ four seasons with the Bulldogs.

In his two seasons under Sherrer, Jenkins recorded a combined nine sacks with four forced fumbles.

Jenkins would provide the Giants with a much-needed established pass rusher and could become a potential replacement for pending free agent Markus Golden if he doesn’t re-sign.

On the flip side, losing Jenkins would be a tough blow for the Jets. Gang Green finished 23rd in the NFL in sacks a year ago.

He would additionally be a significant loss in the locker room. In 2019, Jenkins won the Eskenazi Award, an annual honor the Jets media provides to the most media-friendly player.

Jenkins can decide where he would like to sign at any time but must wait until the start of the new league year (Wednesday at 4:00 p.m. ET) to officially put pen to paper.