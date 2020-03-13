The New York Jets would reportedly be willing to sign wideout Robby Anderson to a new deal that would pay him $10 million per year.

One of the many stories involving the New York Jets this offseason is whether Robby Anderson stays in East Rutherford. The four-year wideout’s contract is expiring and he’ll certainly be seeking more money than he was previously paid. Anderson played the 2019 season on a one-year deal worth a base salary of $3.095 million.

He’s been a productive receiver for New York, and according to ESPN, the organization is more than willing to reward him in a big way.

The Jets would reportedly sign Anderson to a deal that would pay him $10 million per year “in a heartbeat.” But Anderson, also according to ESPN, could be able to ink a deal that would pay him $13 million per year if he were to hit the open market.

Luckily for Jets fans (at least the ones who want him back in 2020 and beyond), Anderson wants to remain in green. He recently stated he has “unfinished business” with New York while appearing on ESPN’s NFL Live.

At 26 years of age, Anderson could grow, thrive, and build something special alongside up-and-coming quarterback Sam Darnold. The soon-to-be third-year pro needs a receiver to rely on at all times, and Anderson could certainly be that man for years to come.

The Jets realize this, which is why they’re willing to make Anderson a rich man.

In 2019, Anderson caught 52 balls for 779 yards and five touchdowns. His yard and touchdown totals finished second on the team behind wideout Jamison Crowder.

If the Jets were to lock down Anderson, they could definitely build an effective offense that includes a number of young and talented weapons.